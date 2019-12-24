|
|
Mazziotti, Joseph A.
Joseph A. Mazziotti 82, of Orange beloved husband of Janet Caplan Mazziotti passed away on December 23, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving father of Jennifer Messore of Milford. Grandfather of Isabel and John Messore. Brother of Margaret "Dolly" Martone of Meriden, William Mazziotti of West Haven and the late Frederick Mazziotti. Joe was born in New Haven on August 10, 1937 son of the late Guido and Helen DiFiggero Mazziotti. Prior to his retirement Joe was the owner of Diamond Painting.
Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven SATURDAY morning at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN. 38105. Sign Joe's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019