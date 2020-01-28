|
Mongillo, Joseph A.
Joseph A. "Jack" Mongillo of Grover Beach, CA, formerly of Hamden, CT died Monday, January 27, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Lou Mongillo. Jack was born on December 23, 1938 in New Haven, CT to the late James and Antoinette Mongillo. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in West Haven and Mt. Carmel until his retirement in 1998. He spent the last decade of his life living the dream on California's Central Coast, having had it with the Connecticut winters. He is survived by his daughters, Claudia (Felix) Ferraiolo; Gina (Sean) Wells; his son Jim Mongillo; grandchildren Matthew, Angelina and Shauna; his brother Bob Mongillo and wife Sue; and sister Nancy Carnevale. He was predeceased by his son, Christopher. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Wallingford Animal Control, 5 Pent Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 29, 2020