Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish
731 Main Street,
Branford, CT

Joseph A. Porrello Jr. Obituary
Porrello, Jr., Joseph A.
Joseph A. Porrello, Jr. of Somers, formerly of Branford and East Haven, died Thursday February 28, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Joe was born in New Haven on September 7, 1951, son of the late Joseph A. and Eleanor Fusco Porrello. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving at Guantanamo Bay. Joe was a former Branford Police Officer and he had served on the Branford Fire Commission. After moving to Somers, Joe worked as a teacher's aide in Enfield. Joe is survived by his children, Alyssa (Mark) Nashed of FL, Jessica Lovestead of Branford and Joseph A. Porrello, III of CA; and his brothers, Frederick Porrello of Branford and Louis Porrello of East Haven.
A visitation will take place Saturday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Mary Church at St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 6, 2019
