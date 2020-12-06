1/1
Joseph Abate
{ "" }
Abate, Joseph
Joseph N. Abate, 37, of East Haven passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael campus. He was the beloved husband of Meghan Curran Abate. Joseph was born in New Haven on October 18, 1983 and was the son of Prisco Abate and Theresa Fryer Landolfi, and the stepson of Lucia Abate and Domenic Landolfi. A graduate of East Haven High School, Joseph had worked in the family Abate's Restaurant business. He was a black belt in jiu-jitsu and enjoyed MMA fighting at his brother's gym. Most of all, Joseph enjoyed being with family and friends, especially his precious daughter Vienna Rose whom he loved unconditionally. He is also survived by his brothers Andrew Calandrelli (Andrea), Prisco Abate, Jr. (Stephanie), Michael Abate (Ashley), Stephen Tarquino (fiancé Kim Jassil), Marisa Tarquino (fiancé Steve Torquati); his father-in-law and mother-in-law Stephen and Martha Curran; his brothers-in-law John and Jack Curran; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday, Dec. 8th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main Street, Branford on Wednesday morning, Dec. 9th at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. The church is strictly limited to 100 people, masks and social distancing always required for all services. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association 5 Brookside Drive, Suite 200, Wallingford, CT 06492 or The Children's Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500.www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church
DEC
9
Committal
All Saints Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the family. I remember Joey and Prisco, Jr very well from EHHS. A beautiful family, who are all now in my prayers. I'm so sorry fir your loss
Laura Zacks
December 6, 2020
