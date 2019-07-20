Konareski Jr., Joseph Alexander

Joseph Alexander Konareski, Jr., 72, passed away on July 17, 2019, with family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Betty) Konareski. He is survived by his son, Alex (wife Allison), two grandchildren, Logan and Mason Konareski, all of Central, SC, his sister, Linda Braddock (husband Jack) of Meriden, CT, and nephew John (J.J.) Braddock of Baltimore, MD. He will be sorely missed by all.

Joe had suffered for many years with diabetes and its related issues. Before his illness, Joe enjoyed target shooting at Blue Trails Range and fishing off the piers in West Haven. He was a manual machinist who had worked at, among other facilities, Avco Lycoming, McKenzie Marine, and Winchester.

We would like to thank the caring staff at Masonicare Ramage 2 and at the Critical Care unit at Midstate Hospital for their wonderful, compassionate care for Joe. At Joe's request, he will be cremated and there will be no services. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019