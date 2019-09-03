|
Criscuolo, Joseph Alfred
Joseph Alfred Criscuolo, of New Haven passed away September 2, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital- St. Raphael Campus. He is the beloved husband of Marie Falbo Criscuolo. Born in New Haven on August 6, 1931 the son of the late Liberato "William" and Mary Candido Criscuolo, Joseph was a proud US Army veteran serving in France during the Korean Conflict. Joseph was an educator teaching English and French in the New Haven, Woodbridge, and Seymour public school systems. He was a historian, author of two published books: Roses for Mama and A Rose Forever, a member of the Seymour Library Board of Commissioners, parishioner of St. Aedan/St. Brendan Church, but his most rewarding title was husband, father, and grandfather. A devoted family man, he always put his family first. He is the father of Mary (Michael) Sewitz, AnnMarie (Brian) McCabe, Michele (Thomas, NHPD Ret.) Trocchio, Joseph (Susan) Criscuolo, and John (Jerry) Criscuolo. Brother of the late Nicholas and Anthony Criscuolo. Loving grandfather of Michael Kennedy, Megan DiMartino, Alex and Dean Sewitz, Patrick McCabe, and Scott, Jessica, Nicholas, and Alyssa Criscuolo. Great-grandfather of Ava Marie and Michael Kennedy.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saints Aedan and Brendan Church, 112 Fountain St. in New Haven Friday morning at 10:00. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101. Share a memory and sign Joseph's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019