Joseph Amatruda, of New Haven, passed peacefully May 3, 2020 at the age of 99. Joseph leaves his son, Robert Amatruda and daughter-in-law Barbara Whitehouse. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his parents Louise and Luigi Amatruda, brothers Thomas and Michael and sister Yolanda. Joe served in the Army as a Sergeant in the Army Air Corps Concert and Marching Band from 1941-1945 alongside Henry Mancini and Glen Miller. After returning to New Haven from his service in the Army, Joe opened and operated Yale Barbershop on corner of Church and Chapel Streets, but his real passion was playing saxophone and clarinet in various local bands which he did for 50 years. Joe loved his family, especially having everyone together on Sunday for dinner and pasta was a MUST. After retirement, he enjoyed watching Monday night wrestling, taking walks on the seawall to greet neighbors and enjoying a beautiful day on his sun porch.
A private funeral service with his family. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Share a memory and sign Joe's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 4, 2020.