Joseph Andrus Obituary
Andrus, Joseph
Joseph Andrus, age 78, of Shelton peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 45 years to Dorothy A. (Day) Andrus. He was born in New Haven on January 27, 1941 the son of the late Joseph and Marion (Levay) Andrus. Joe worked as a truck driver for many years before his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed spending time fishing, watching horse races, and playing video games. Most of all, Joe cherished spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters Mary Andrus and Ilene Thornburg and her husband Thomas, his granddaughters Julie Kulikowski and Courtney Conway, and his great-grandchildren Nicholas Kulikowski, Jenna Conway and Ryan Conway. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Jennifer McCleod. Friends are invited to greet Joe's family on Wednesday, August 14 from 10 am to 11 am in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:15 am for his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 in St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019
