Zeoli, Joseph B.

Joseph B. Zeoli, 89, of Wallingford, loving husband of over 60 years to the late Jane D. (Bogush) Zeoli, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Joseph was born in Woodbridge, February 1, 1930, a son of the late Angelo Zeoli and Theresa (Martino) Zeoli and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had been employed by the Wallingford Board of Education as a Biology Teacher for 35 years until his retirement.

He is survived by his two sons, David Zeoli and his wife Karen, and Matthew Zeoli and his wife Dawn, all of Wallingford; his grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, Samantha, Kimberleigh, Richard, Joseph, and Cassandra; two great-grandchildren Emmit McNamee and Lucas Masella; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Daniel Zeoli; his daughter Marianne Z. Bergen; and several brothers; and sisters.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, February 11, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 10 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2019