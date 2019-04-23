Bozzuto, Joseph "Joe"

Joseph "Joe" Bozzuto, 85, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in New Haven on September 7, 1933 and was the son of the late Joseph Bozzuto Sr. and Margaret Pascale. He was predeceased by his half-brother Michael Rogers, his nephew Leonard Ferraro and his cousins Delores Benz and Suzanne "Rose" Gauthier. Joe graduated from Hamden High School. He was a resident of Hamden, Connecticut for many years and later lived in Wallingford before moving to Florida. He worked for Cott Beverage Corporation, The Bethany Shirt Company and many years at Anthem/Blue Cross, where he retired. Later, he worked as a part-time healthcare aid in Florida. Joe lived his life with strong faith and was an active member of the Catholic church community. He enjoyed spending free time with his family, friends and his dogs, Peanut and Simon. He is survived by his longtime friend and partner, Fred Keller, his sister, Rose Marie Ferraro, his nieces, Anne Marie Longobardi and Denise Fucci (Randall), his nephews, Joseph Ferraro, (Pauline), and Daniel Ferraro, (Nancy), his great-nieces, Regina Longobardi, and Gabrielle Longobardi, his great-nephews Vincent Longobardi Jr., Daniel Ferraro Jr., and Mathew Ferraro, and his cousins, Patrick Pascale, (Leslie) and Billy Pascale, (Linda).

Family and friends may call at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Friday morning from 9:30 to 11:00. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019