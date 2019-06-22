|
|
Madorno , Joseph Bryan
Joseph Bryan Madorno, 48, of Clearwater, Florida entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in hospice surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born in Derby, CT on June 29, 1970 to Pamela Madorno and the late Joseph Madorno. He is survived by his sister, Kristine Madorno and her fiancee, Christopher MacDonald of Largo, Florida and his best friend, Theresa Kurtzner of Clearwater, Florida and his buddy, Loki. He is also survived by his uncle, George Rogucki of Seymour, CT.
Joseph graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and from Central Florida Institute with an Associate Degree in Surgical Technology. He worked at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida as a surgical technician.He was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan.His memorial service is Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Curlew Hills Memorial Gardens in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019