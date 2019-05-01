|
Budnik, Joseph
Joseph Budnik, age 90 of Seymour, beloved husband of the late Irene Selepec Budnik, died peacefully on April 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM, Meeting Directly at Three Saints Orthodox Church, 26 Howard Avenue, Ansonia. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Ansonia. Family and friends may call at the church on Monday morning, from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of the arrangements. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at
Published in The New Haven Register on May 5, 2019