Buteau, Joseph

Joseph Jay Buteau was born on August 2nd, 1950 in Heidelberg, Germany and passed away on September 12, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was the only son of Genevieve and Freeman Buteau. Joe was married to Sharon Buteau in 1979 and had two daughters, Kirsten Buteau (married to Jebediah Santos) and Erika Reale (married to Steven Reale). He is also survived by three grandchildren; Lillian Santos, Lyla Reale and Cameron Reale. Through the years he lived in Branford CT, Guilford CT, and North Truro MA. Both Joe and Shari were Physical Therapists and owned and operated New England Physical Therapy Services in Connecticut. Joe served 22 years in the US Army and US Army Reserve, 340th General Hospital Unit, New Haven, Conn. While serving, he worked in the burn unit at Fort Sam in Houston Texas, specializing in orthopedics at Fitzsimons Army Hospital and later as a Moulage Officer. Joe retired with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, both on the beach and in his extensive gardens. He made life-long connections everywhere he went, especially through the Guilford Soccer Club. Joe contracted Multiple Myeloma in 2007. He participated in endless trials through Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and lived every day for 14 years with strength, love and an amazing sense of humor. Joe had a very fulfilling life and was able to spend many years enjoying family and friends in the most beautiful place on Earth, North Truro, MA. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the late spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made out to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, For Multiple Myeloma Research in the memo and mailed to Dr. Nikhil Munshi, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 or to Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod



