Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Church
Joseph C. Busillo Obituary
Busillo, Joseph C.
Entered into rest, May 4, 2019, Joseph C. Busillo, 92 of New Haven; brother of Carmine, Lawrence and the late Gerard, Victor and Antoinette Busillo, Marie Wilenski and Lucy Subano; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends my call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Wednesday 9 to 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Church at 10 a.m. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 7, 2019
