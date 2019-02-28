Lee, Atty. Joseph C.

Atty. Joseph Crane Lee, 79, of Hamden, passed away at CT Hospice on February 26, 2019. He was born in New Haven on December 8, 1939 to the late Joseph Scully and Marion Crane Lee. Joe will be remembered as a devoted husband of 56 years to his wife, Mary Jo Carney Lee; loving father to his children and their spouses, Kathryn Lee of Hamden, Timothy and Gail Lee of Madison, Elizabeth and James Jensen of Van Nuys, CA, Christopher and Amy Sue (Leavens) Lee of Vienna, VA and the late Carolyn McCormack; proud grandfather of Katie, Michael, Kelly, Daniel and Penuel; father in-law of Thomas McCormack of Philadelphia, PA and brother of John E. Lee of Hamden. Joe attended Notre Dame High School, class of 1957, graduated from Georgetown University in 1961 and received his J.D. degree from UCONN School of Law in 1967; subsequently he attended Wesleyan University's GLSP program. After graduation from law school, Joe joined the New Haven firm of Tyler Cooper and Alcorn, of which he later served as managing partner; his decades-long practice focused mainly on commercial law, finance utility and administrative law. After retirement Joe was associated with the New Haven office of LeClairRyan. He had been a member of the UCONN Law School Alumni Assoc., New Haven County Bar Assoc., CT Bar Assoc. and the American Bar Assoc. Joe was a longtime member of St. Rita's Parish where he served as a lector, Eucharistic Minister and Chairman of the Parish Council. He served on the Sacred Heart Academy Advisory Board for many years and was honored for his service to the Academy as a Hearts of the Community recipient and by the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus as a Legacy Award recipient. He also served on the boards of the Notre Dame High School Loyalty and Endowment Fund, the New Haven Boys and Girls Club, and the Hamden Land Conservation Trust.

Funeral from BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden, on Saturday, March 2nd at 9:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Rita's Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday evening from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions in Joe's memory may be sent to the Carolyn Lee McCormack Scholarship Fund, Sacred Heart Academy, 265 Benham St., Hamden, CT 06517 or to at: [email protected]