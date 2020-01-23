|
|
Tiroletto, Joseph C.
Joseph C. Tiroletto, 91, of Branford, formerly of East Haven, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of the late Josephine Pellegrino Tiroletto. He was born on December 1, 1928 to the late Carl and Josephine DeStefano Tiroletto. Joe worked for the Eaton Corporation for 30 years as a Tool and Dye Maker before retiring. For more than 60 years he has been very active in the Annex YMA Club. He began as a coach and volunteer for the Little League and would eventually serve as commissioner league for many years. He was also very active in the Men's Club, where he was also the caretaker for both the club and it's banquet facility. He is survived by two sons, Frank (Anne) Tiroletto of Orange, Louis Tiroletto of Hamden and a daughter, Patricia Tiroletto of Branford. He also leaves 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Carl Tiroletto.
A Memorial Service will take place at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Monday morning at 11 am. Friends may call prior to the services from 9 to 11 am. Burial of ashes will take place in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Joe's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020