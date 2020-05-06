Campagna, Jr., Joseph
Joseph S. (Big Joe) Campagna, Jr., age 75 of Milford, beloved husband of Maryann Muzyka-Campagna passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stratford. Joe was born on February 10, 1945 to the late Joseph and Corinne (DeCrosta) Campagna and served his country in the U.S. Navy until July of 1962. A dedicated member of the community, he was a proud firefighter for the City of Milford for 30 years prior to his retirement in 1998, President of the Milford Retirees Association for 10 years, and a member of the Milford Dinosaurs Association. Very active in the Knights of Columbus, Joe was on the Father Breen Council and Tinto Council #47, awarded the "Knight of the Year" in 2018, served as Building Chairman, was on the Board of Directors, worked weekly at the Bingos and served on Bingo Committees. Joe will be remember for his devotion to his family, love of the Casino, watching old movies, going for a Sunday ride in his Mustang Convertible, and attending Boat Shows. "Joe will be greatly missed." Beside his wife, Joe is survived by son Joseph Campagna III, stepmother Jeanne Campagna, sisters Mary Lee (Vinnie) O'Connor, Ann Marie Campagna, Susan (Dan) Kearnes and Joan (Gordon) Dalbon and brother Paul Campagna. Joe was predeceased by his first wife Shirley Campagna.
Maryann and his family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation, Dr. Scott Huntington, Dr. Ethan Kohn, Olga and Denise Carr at the Smilow Cancer Center Hospital and also Vitas (Hospice) Healthcare for the wonderful care they gave Joe in his last days of life. There will be a Graveside Service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. All social distancing will be enforced. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary Roman Catholic Church (Precious Blood Parish) at a later date. Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 6, 2020.