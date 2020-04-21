|
Colomonico, Sr., Joseph
Joseph Colomonico, Sr., 88, of New Haven, formerly of North Haven, passed away April 20, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years Catherine Laoue Colomonico. Born in Hamden on May 21, 1931 to the late Vincenzo and Maria Viggiano Colomonico. Beloved father of Elaine Banas of Hamden and Joseph (Jill) Colomonico, Jr., of Woodbridge. Devoted grandfather to Matthew and Christopher Banas, Christina (Stephen) Fricano, Catherine (Brian) Cuzzocreo and Karyn (Ryan) Howe. Great-grandfather of Joseph "JJ", Sophia, Abigail, and Carolyn. Brother of Angelina "Julie" Elkin, and uncle to many. Predeceased by his brothers Michael Colomonico, Sr., and Nicholas Colomonico and his sisters, Pasqualina "Pat" Baltaxa, Rose Kay and Cecelia "Sally" Elliott.
Joe lived a full life. He married Catherine "Kaye" in 1953 and they settled in North Haven to raise their children. He worked as a business agent for the Tile Finishers Union Local #65 for 29 years and for the Bricklayers Union Local #1 until his retirement. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War; was a member of the AMVETS and volunteered for New Haven Reads. Joe was an avid reader, book collector, gardener, handyman, and world-traveler. Joe considered himself fortunate to have a healthy, loving family and his greatest joy was spending time with them. He led by example, put others before himself, and was always there to support his loved ones. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.
The family would like to thank his health aids for their support, and a special thanks to the staff at The Veterans Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020