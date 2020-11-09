Commune, Joseph
Joseph Commune, a 64 year old Seymour resident, entered into eternal rest Nov. 4, 2020. He was born March 21, 1956 in Derby, son of the late John and Evelyn Coppola Commune. He worked as a maintenance man for Raybestos Inc., as well as Lab Cor. in Shelton and many years at America Brass Inc. Joseph was a devoted parishioner of Holy Rosary Church, was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener and he never gave up on the NY Jets. He leaves his brother John Commune of Seymour, (with whom he resided) his brother David Commune of Maine, his good friend Robert Cassini, and many dear cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 12 NOON at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia, CT. Burial follows in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Friends may attend walk through calling hours that morning, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, before the funeral leaves for church. Please follow all CDC recommended guidelines and wear a mask. (www.jenkinskingfh.com
)