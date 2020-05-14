Joseph Cush
Cush, Joseph
February 21, 1984-May 6, 2020.
Joseph Edward Cush, 36, died suddenly at his home in Hamden. He is survived by his loving parents, Margaret Mary (Gallagher) Cush and John Francis Cush, Sr., as well as his siblings, Michelle (Chris) Coogan, John Francis Cush, Jr. and Robert (Lauren) Cush. Joseph was the beloved uncle to Maeve, Moira, and Diarmuid. Joseph also leaves behind many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and a deep and wide network of cherished friends with whom he shared many happy times.
Joseph lived most of his life in the Spring Glen neighborhood of Hamden. He was a proud graduate of Hamden High School and Southern Connecticut State University, and practiced professionally as an accountant who enjoyed helping his clients and his co-workers every day.
A mass and memorial service for Joseph will be held at a future date. Please send his family condolences at www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 14, 2020.
