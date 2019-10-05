New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Church
267 Webster St.
Manchester, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bontatibus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Bontatibus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Bontatibus Obituary
Bontatibus, Joseph D.
Joseph D. Bontatibus, 76, of Manchester, NH died October 2, 2019.
He was born in New Haven, CT on May 9, 1943 to Frank and Antoinette (Fappiano) Bontatibus.
He was predeceased by a son, Joseph F. Bontatibus in 1990.
The family includes his wife of 46 years, Marie (Del Vecchio) (Platt) Bontatibus of Manchester, NH; five children, Jacqueline B. Doane and her husband, William, of Essex, CT, Dana A. Bontatibus and his wife, Kate, of Topsham, ME, Michael J. Bontatibus and his wife, Heidi, of Zelienople, PA, Marissa B. Dimick and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, NH and Stephen D. Bontatibus and his wife, Kelly, of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren who include, Adeline and Anneliese Bontatibus and Memphis and Maverick Dimick; two siblings, Rita Rapuano of Wallingford, CT and John Bontatibus of New Haven, CT; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester, NH. Private burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT.
Memorial donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 72 River Park St., #202, Needham, MA 02494.
To see complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lambert Funeral Home
Download Now