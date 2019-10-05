|
Bontatibus, Joseph D.
Joseph D. Bontatibus, 76, of Manchester, NH died October 2, 2019.
He was born in New Haven, CT on May 9, 1943 to Frank and Antoinette (Fappiano) Bontatibus.
He was predeceased by a son, Joseph F. Bontatibus in 1990.
The family includes his wife of 46 years, Marie (Del Vecchio) (Platt) Bontatibus of Manchester, NH; five children, Jacqueline B. Doane and her husband, William, of Essex, CT, Dana A. Bontatibus and his wife, Kate, of Topsham, ME, Michael J. Bontatibus and his wife, Heidi, of Zelienople, PA, Marissa B. Dimick and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, NH and Stephen D. Bontatibus and his wife, Kelly, of Myrtle Beach, SC; grandchildren who include, Adeline and Anneliese Bontatibus and Memphis and Maverick Dimick; two siblings, Rita Rapuano of Wallingford, CT and John Bontatibus of New Haven, CT; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester, NH. Private burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT.
Memorial donations may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America, 72 River Park St., #202, Needham, MA 02494.
To see complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019