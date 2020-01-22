|
|
Lee, Joseph D.
"Beloved husband, father, grandfather, gr. grandfather & gr. gr. grandfather"
Mr. Joseph D. Lee, 87, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT. He was the loving husband of Heather (Ritchie) Lee.
Joseph was born in Waterbury on July 4, 1932, son of the late William and Florence (Sullivan) Lee. Joseph served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He was employed at S.N.E. T for over 35 years, until his retirement in 1994. Joseph was a member of both the Telephone Pioneers of America and Communication Workers of America. He was an avid reader and car enthusiast, with Jaguars being his favorite car.
Besides his wife, Heather, of 38 years he leaves his children, Robert E. Lee of Wolcott, CT, Joseph Lee and his wife, Cathy, of Hernando, FL, Steven Lee of Waterbury, CT, and Karin Cholewa and her husband, Mark, of Oakdale, CT, his sister, Florence Smith of West Hartford, 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Joseph was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Debra A. Lee and his siblings, William Lee, Willard Lee, Margaret Cuomo, Marlene Stack and Raymond Lee.
Arrangements: A memorial service with the cremains present will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date. Calling hours will be held Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. till the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made
in Joseph's name to:
Ansonia Animal Shelter
2 Elm Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
For more info or to send e-condolences
visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 23, 2020