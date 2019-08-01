New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mogilewsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Mogilewsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph D. Mogilewsky Obituary
Mogilewsky, Joseph D.
Joseph D. Mogilewsky, 77, of Guilford died July 27, 2019. His wife, Geraldine (Jeri) Soucy Mogilewsky preceded him in death in January 2004. Born in Scranton, PA. Surviving are a son, Joseph Mogilewsky Jr. and wife Barri, and two daughters Mary Ann Putney and Gloria Mogilewsky; seven grandchildren; two sisters Barbara Gallagher and Gloria Ruane. He was preceded in death by a brother, Francis (Sonny) Mogilewsky; and four sisters, Evelyn Cognetti, Marian Kuhar, Patricia Baldassari and Ann Morris.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. (www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree) Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home. To share a memory; visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guilford Funeral Home
Download Now