|
|
Mogilewsky, Joseph D.
Joseph D. Mogilewsky, 77, of Guilford died July 27, 2019. His wife, Geraldine (Jeri) Soucy Mogilewsky preceded him in death in January 2004. Born in Scranton, PA. Surviving are a son, Joseph Mogilewsky Jr. and wife Barri, and two daughters Mary Ann Putney and Gloria Mogilewsky; seven grandchildren; two sisters Barbara Gallagher and Gloria Ruane. He was preceded in death by a brother, Francis (Sonny) Mogilewsky; and four sisters, Evelyn Cognetti, Marian Kuhar, Patricia Baldassari and Ann Morris.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Closer to Free Fund, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. (www.givetoynhh.org/closertofree) Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home. To share a memory; visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019