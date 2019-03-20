Quaranta, Joseph D.

Joseph D. Quaranta passed away at his home in Staten Island, NY on February 28, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1938 to the late Gennaro and Mary (Spinelli) Quaranta. He graduated from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn and served in the United States Army from 1955-1958. He was a Police Officer for the NYC Human Resources Administration, where he was awarded their highest commendation for bravery, ultimately retiring at the rank of Captain. A voracious reader, coin collector and lifelong photographer, his greatest passion was his family especially his three grandchildren, Jimmy, Emma and Maya. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Carol; his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Joseph and Marci Quaranta; and his daughter Tara Quaranta. A memorial mass will be held at St. Michaels Church in Derby, CT on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made in his honor to Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or www.homesforthebrave.org. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019