Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Quaranta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Quaranta


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph D. Quaranta Obituary
Quaranta, Joseph D.
Joseph D. Quaranta passed away at his home in Staten Island, NY on February 28, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1938 to the late Gennaro and Mary (Spinelli) Quaranta. He graduated from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn and served in the United States Army from 1955-1958. He was a Police Officer for the NYC Human Resources Administration, where he was awarded their highest commendation for bravery, ultimately retiring at the rank of Captain. A voracious reader, coin collector and lifelong photographer, his greatest passion was his family especially his three grandchildren, Jimmy, Emma and Maya. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Carol; his son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Joseph and Marci Quaranta; and his daughter Tara Quaranta. A memorial mass will be held at St. Michaels Church in Derby, CT on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made in his honor to Homes for the Brave, 655 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604 or www.homesforthebrave.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.