Saccio, Dr. Joseph D.

The greater New Haven community has lost a dear friend. On July 21, 2020 Dr. Joseph D. Saccio died at the Connecticut Hospice Hospital in Branford CT. The cause of death was a rare blood cancer.

Dr. Saccio is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Susan C. Saccio, his two children from his previous marriage, daughter Tatjana Teresa Saccio and her husband Josh Kennedy, son Damijan Frank Saccio and his wife Monique Truong, sister Francine T. Saccio and her husband Nate Norris, Susan's daughter Amy A. Cabranes, Susan's daughter Jennifer C. Braceras and her husband Roberto Braceras and Joseph's four beloved grandchildren, Carmen, Rosa, Gabriela and Marcos Braceras. His son Milos John Saccio predeceased Joseph in 1979.

Joseph Saccio was born in New York City in 1934, the son of Frank Saccio and Teresa Messina Saccio. He was educated at the Good Shepherd Elementary School, Regis High School, Fordham University and the Yale University School of Medicine.

Dr. Saccio specialized in psychiatry, working with young children, adolescents and their families, sometimes across generations, until his retirement at the age of seventy. He then continued his lifetime involvement in the arts. He became well known as a creative and skillful sculptor, whose works were displayed in numerous art galleries throughout the Connecticut region, culminating in his final retrospective exhibition November through December, 2019, at the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport, CT.

Dr. Saccio was also a great lover of nature and the outdoors. He very much enjoyed gardening, kayaking, hiking and multiple climbing trips, especially the one to Machu Picchu. Over the years he and Susan were happily able to travel together to Canada, England, France, Switzerland, and Greece, as well as eight times to Italy/Sicily.

Due to the on-going restrictions required by the threat of the COVID19 virus, only a private burial for the immediate family was held on July 30th at the New Haven Grove Street Cemetery. In the future, when people can once again gather together indoors, the family plans to announce his memorial service. Please email joememorial@saccio.com with your contact information and we will advise you when plans have been established.

Dr. Saccio will long be remembered as a caring and nurturing doctor, artist, son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Contributions in his memory may be made to any of the following New Haven institutions:

The Milos Saccio Scholarship Fund at the Foote School or by check to the Milos Saccio Scholarship Fund at Endowment, Foote School, 50 Loomis Place, New Haven CT 06511

The Yale School of Medicine Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund or by check to YSM Class of 59 Scholarship Fund, PO Box 2038, New Haven CT 06521

The Kehler Liddell Gallery

non-tax deductible donations can be made to

kehlerliddell@gmail.com through PayPal or by sending a check to the Kehler Liddell Gallery at 873 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06515

The Creative Arts Workshop or by sending a check to the The Creative Arts Workshop attention Development Manager, 80 Audubon Street, New Haven, CT 06510



