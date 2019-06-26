Scarpellino, Joseph D.

Joseph D. "Joey Mouse" Scarpellino, Jr. died peacefully on June 25, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus after a brief illness. Joe was born in New Haven on January 2, 1960 to the late Joseph D. and Adrienne Grazioso Scarpellino and was raised on Warren Street in New Haven. He graduated St. Michael School in 1974 and Lee High School in 1978. After graduation, Joe began working for Johnny Barton Liquor Co. before training for and becoming a firefighter. He worked on the New Haven Fire Dept. for 13 years prior to retiring. Joe loved hockey, traveling and Amalfi Italy. He especially loved being with his childhood friends in the Wooster Street neighborhood. Joe's family would like to thank the nurses and staff in the St. Raphael Campus of Yale for their dedication, care and kindness to Joe during his month-long stay.

Joe is the brother of Jane Scarpellino, Philip (PhilDo) Scarpellino and his wife Elaine and the late Mary Hope Gagnon and her husband Conrad "Rick" Gagnon. He is also survived by several aunts, an uncle. cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00am in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Pl., New Haven, CT 06511. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. is in care of Joe's arrangements. Share a memory and sign Joe's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 27, 2019