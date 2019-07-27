|
DaCosta, Joseph
Joseph DaCosta 59 of North Branford, passed away July 24, 2019. He was born January 19, 1960 in Hollywood, FL to the late John and Bernice (Hanley) DaCosta. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Diane (Yanicky) DaCosta, two brothers, Thomas DaCosta Sr. (Margaret) of West Haven and John DaCosta of Wallingford along with numerous nieces/nephews who he adored, Thomas DaCosta Jr. (Amy), Jeffery LeBlanc, Jason DaCosta (Julie), Daniel DaCosta, Emily DaCosta, Jack DaCosta, Brittany Restucci (Francis) and Brianna Peterson. He is also survived by five great-nephews/niece, Patrick DaCosta, Ryan DaCosta, Charles DaCosta, Nora DaCosta and Dean Peterson, brother-in-law, Ron Peterson (Tara) of NY, and Joseph's four footed son, "MacArthur."
He was born in Hollywood, FL, raised in East Haven and has been a North Branford resident for the past 30 years. Graduated from East Haven High School where he lettered in tennis. Joseph was truly the model of a working man, he started working the day after he graduated and never stopped. He was employed by Marlin Firearms for over 31 years where he made lifelong friends who loving referred to him as "Brewster" or "Joe Brew." He was longtime member and current secretary of the Branford Gun Club, member of The Branford Elks, NRA and was an NRA certified pistol instructor. Joe's favorite sport was baseball, where he coached at Annex Little League for years as a young man, then took an interest in umpiring. Any day of the week and every weekend you could find him at the position he liked to work most, "behind the dish." During his 41 years as an umpire, he worked it all: Little League, Babe Ruth, GNH (15 years), and mostly recently at East Shore Travel League. He was longtime member of North Branford Little League where he served as the umpire-in-chief. During this time, he acquired and mentored his own team of umpires, made up of local North Branford teens. He enjoyed explaining the mechanics and was the epitome of "keeping a cool head" when necessary. He was the recipient of the Joe Lane Memorial Award from North Branford Little League in 2003, a man Joe loved and respected. The apex of his umpiring career was when he was asked to accompany the North Branford Little League champion team to Cooperstown, NY. He was the life of the party, proud of his Irish heritage, and enjoyed all the good times spent with his Hanley family.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Branford Little League in memory of Jospeh DaCosta.
Joseph was a man of few words; he was loved and respected by all. He treated everyone as equals. He was a devoted husband, beloved son, a caring brother and loving uncle and friend. "I love you, Joe Brew."
