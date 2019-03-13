DeLuca Jr., Joseph

It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph DeLuca, Jr. announces his passing on March 8, 2019, at the age of 82 years following a brief illness. Joe will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Annette (Caprio) DeLuca, his three sons, Joseph DeLuca, III, Anthony (Elaine) DeLuca, and Thomas (Terese) DeLuca and his sister Margaret Mirto. Joe will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ashley, Briana, Alyssa, Dana, Kristine, Madison and Justin and his 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Anna Venice and grandson, Andrew DeLuca. Born in New Haven, CT, on April 19, 1936, the son of Joseph DeLuca, Sr. and Agnes (DeRosa) Signore. Joe grew up in New Haven and raised his family in East Haven before retiring in Madison, CT. Joe attended Boardman Trade in New Haven where he was the captain of the baseball and basketball teams. He met his wife, Annette, at one of his high school basketball games and they were married in 1957 upon Joe's return from serving in the United States Army. Joe joined Foremost Foods after serving in the Korean War and over the years, through his hard work and commitment, he advanced from truck driver to vice president and then eventually purchased the company. While Joe was a proud owner of Foremost Foods, he also thoroughly enjoyed his time with his co-workers and business associates. Joe loved being with his family and watching his children and grandchildren play and compete in sports. Joe was always there for his family no matter the circumstances; whether coaching his sons, helping out at Saldamarco's or cooking eggplants and meatballs at the Branford Cue & Brew. Joe was an avid sports fan and was a religious follower of the New York Yankees and Giants and the UConn Girls and Boys basketball teams. He was a loyal, gracious and kind man who will be dearly missed.

Family and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Joe by gathering for a Visitation on March 15th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Joe on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 at St. Michael's Church, 29 Wooster Place, New Haven with a burial to follow at the All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Friends for Life Neuroblastoma Fellowship at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 in memory of Andrew Conner DeLuca. Share a memory and sign Joe's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019