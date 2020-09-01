1/1
Joseph "Giuseppe" DiCrosta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiCrosta, Joseph "Giuseppe"
Joseph "Giuseppe" DiCrosta, age 56, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born on May 17, 1964, in New Haven, the beloved son of Elvira (Capuano) DiCrosta of Hamden and the late Pasquale DiCrosta. Loving brother of Anthony (Karen) DiCrosta of Clinton. The cherished uncle of Stefan DiCrosta of Providence, RI, and Halle DiCrosta of Clinton. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. His smile and good nature will be missed by family and friends alike.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Bread of Life Parish formerly known as "Blessed Sacrament Church", 321 Circular Avenue Hamden on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved