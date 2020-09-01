DiCrosta, Joseph "Giuseppe"
Joseph "Giuseppe" DiCrosta, age 56, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020. Born on May 17, 1964, in New Haven, the beloved son of Elvira (Capuano) DiCrosta of Hamden and the late Pasquale DiCrosta. Loving brother of Anthony (Karen) DiCrosta of Clinton. The cherished uncle of Stefan DiCrosta of Providence, RI, and Halle DiCrosta of Clinton. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. His smile and good nature will be missed by family and friends alike.
Family and friends are asked to go directly to Church, for a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the Bread of Life Parish formerly known as "Blessed Sacrament Church", 321 Circular Avenue Hamden on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com