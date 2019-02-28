DiMartino, Joseph

Joseph H. DiMartino, 95, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Ann (Cannariato) DiMartino, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1923 in Bronx, NY to the late Joseph and Ida (Sforza) DiMartino.

Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and retired as Master Sergeant. Joseph was also very active in his community and enjoyed the time he spent at the Milford Senior Center, playing pool with his friends. In addition to being an avid pool player, Joseph loved to fish, collect coins and do jigsaw puzzles with his grandkids.

Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph (Pamela A.) DiMartino and Linda (Michael) Ball; his grandchildren, Kimberly and Cameron Ball; and his several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings: Mario, Andrew, Marie and Gloria.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Visiting Angels, Caring Hospice Services, the staff at Carriage Green and Amanda at Cody-White for their kind and compassionate care.

Friends and family may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice at Hopewell Hospice Foundation, 525 Rt. 70 West, Lakewood, NJ 08701. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019