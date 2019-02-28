New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DiMartino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph DiMartino


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph DiMartino Obituary
DiMartino, Joseph
Joseph H. DiMartino, 95, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Ann (Cannariato) DiMartino, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1923 in Bronx, NY to the late Joseph and Ida (Sforza) DiMartino.
Joseph proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII and retired as Master Sergeant. Joseph was also very active in his community and enjoyed the time he spent at the Milford Senior Center, playing pool with his friends. In addition to being an avid pool player, Joseph loved to fish, collect coins and do jigsaw puzzles with his grandkids.
Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph (Pamela A.) DiMartino and Linda (Michael) Ball; his grandchildren, Kimberly and Cameron Ball; and his several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was predeceased by his siblings: Mario, Andrew, Marie and Gloria.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Visiting Angels, Caring Hospice Services, the staff at Carriage Green and Amanda at Cody-White for their kind and compassionate care.
Friends and family may call from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caring Hospice at Hopewell Hospice Foundation, 525 Rt. 70 West, Lakewood, NJ 08701. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now