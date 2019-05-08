Facin, Joseph Dominic

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Joseph Dominic Facin, passed peacefully in his home on May 1, 2019 with his loving family at his side.

Joseph was born on May 20, 1930 in Woodbridge, Connecticut and was the third child of Dominic and Antoinette (Perrotti) Facin. He was predeceased by his brothers Bernard and Anthony.

Joseph attended public school in Woodbridge, Connecticut and after served in The Korean War. Joseph met the love of his life after the war, Eleanor (Gabriel) and they were married March 17, 1956. Joseph went on to serve 20 years as a police officer for the Woodbridge Police Force. He retired in 1976 and he and Ellie took a journey back to nature, moving from Connecticut to Greenwich, NY, to live on an organic farm.

Their back to nature journey was a shared passion of food and family. Joseph loved tilling the soil and growing tomatoes and strawberries. Greenwich became Joseph and Ellies new hometown, he was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich for over 40 years. He was the leader of the Knights of Columbus order in Greenwich for many years. Joseph volunteered at the bingo hall for over 30 years raising funds for those in need and was a member of the Middle Falls Fire Department, Greenwich VFW, and American Legion Post 515. He truly loved the Greenwich Community as exhibited through his volunteering and service.

After all of his boys left home, Joseph turned his focus and passion into horse racing. He and his son, Joseph Jr. and his granddaughter Amanda created Facin Stables and just this past year their trotter Ulster was named trotter of the year at Saratoga Harness. This made Joseph incredibly proud.

Joseph and Ellie were married for 61 years before her passing in 2017. They had a wonderful life raising their 5 sons and thoroughly enjoyed the ever expanding Facin family.

Survivors include his sons, Joseph Jr. (Carole), Thomas (Carol), Dino (Brenda), Kenneth (Kathleen), Ron (Barb); grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Jordan, Kresney, Gabe (Chelsi), Andrew, Leah and Elisabeth; great-grandchildren, Carmia, Cameron, Casey, Wyatt, Jayden and Rowyn. He is also survived by his beloved younger brother Dominic.

A wake in Joseph's honor will be held from 3-6 on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

A private funeral and Interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Barb Facin for her compassionate care of Dad and Amanda Facin for her loving care over the past few years.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Comfort Food Community, 31 Hill St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2019