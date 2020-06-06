Joseph E. Higgins Jr.
Higgins, Joseph E., Jr.
Joseph E. Higgins, Jr. of Branford died Thursday June 4, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was the beloved husband of 51 years to Angela Solimine Higgins. He was the father of Michele (Michael) Schettino of Branford and grandfather of Nicholas and Joseph Schettino. He was predeceased by his grandson Edward Schettino. Joe was born August 11, 1945 in the Bronx, NY, son of the late Joseph E. and Rosina Tornetta Higgins. He was hired by the Fire Department of New York, (FDNY) in 1965 as a dispatcher. He rose through the ranks until retiring in 2006 as the Fire Commissioner Liaison and honorary Deputy Chief, FDNY. Joe was about family first and then everything Fire Department. He was Past President of Fire Bell Club of New York, a recipient of FDNY Columbia Association Humanitarian Award, a recipient of FDNY O'Brien Community Award and received multiple awards for his work during the 9/11 attack including a number of FBI 9/11 Memorial Awards. He was a communicant and Eucharistic Minister at St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Joe was the 2nd Selectman for the Town of Branford from 2013 to present. His family would like to give special thanks to Jacqueline Evans his home health aide, Jennifer Krascynski his visiting nurse, Steve Rosea his physical therapist all his doctors, especially Dr. Duarte Machado for all the care given to him.
Funeral services are private at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the CT Chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease, P. O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484, or to the National September 11 Memorial Museum WTC, 180 Greenwich Street, New York NY 10007. For online memorial and guestbook see www.wsclancy.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
