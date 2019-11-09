New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Joseph E. McDermott

Joseph E. McDermott Obituary
McDermott, Joseph E.
Joseph E. McDermott, HFD (Ret.) of Branford, longtime Hamden resident, passed away Saturday, Nov.9,2019 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife Helen McDonough McDermott, a son Steven (Rita) McDermott of Middletown, grandchildren, Allison, Leah, Daniel, Rebecca and Emily and a great granddaughter Selma. He was predeceased by a daughter Patricia Pederson, a brother Vincent McDermott and his first wife Mildred Selmquist McDermott. Joseph was born Sept. 9,1926 in New Haven a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Holzmeister McDermott, was a graduate of Hamden High School and served in the US Army during WWII. He Joined the Hamden Fire Dept. and rose through the ranks to retire as Deputy Chief after 38 years of service. He received several commendations over the course of his career and was twice named Fireman of the Year.
Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Tuesday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in Church of the Ascension, Hamden at 10:00. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 10, 2019
