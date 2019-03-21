New Haven Register Obituaries
|
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
North Branford Congregational Church
1680 Foxon Road
North Branford, CT
View Map
Resources
1955 - 2019
Joseph Edward Kennedy Obituary
Kennedy, Joseph Edward
Joseph Edward Kennedy, 63, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael's Campus with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Tracy Pevich Kennedy. Joseph was born in New Haven on May 20, 1955 and was the son of the late Thomas Robert and Edna Marion Berk Kennedy. Joe had worked as a mechanic at Kennedy's On-Site, LLC. for many years, where he especially loved fixing trucks and making people laugh. He was an amazing husband, loving father and grandfather and a special friend to all. Joe truly had a heart of gold and loved spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Deborah G. Rossi, James F. Kennedy, Jacqualin E. Schreyer (Devin) and Johanna R. Kennedy. Grandfather of Isabella Rossi, Angela Kennedy, Victoria Colon, Abigail Rossi, Vanessa Colon, Cameron Jackowski and the late Joseph Colon. Brother of Eileen Kennedy (Stanley) Paulauskas and William R. Kennedy. Son-in-law of Edmund and Jane Pevich. Brother-in-law of Danny and Terri Ciocca. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and "extended children".
The visiting hours will be Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to North Branford Congregational Church, 1680 Foxon Road, on Saturday morning at 10:00 for a funeral service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of sending flowers, Joe would rather you check your oil and call Kennedy's for service, memorial contributions may be made to North Branford Congregational Church, 1680 Foxon Road, North Branford, CT 06471. Tell your friends about us! And remember Joe Don't Tow! www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 21, 2019
