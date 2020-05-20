Klivak, Joseph Edward
Joseph Edward Klivak, 74, of Rocky Hill, loving husband of 50 years to Sheila (Lennon) Klivak, peacefully passed away at home Sunday, May 17, 2020. Joe was born in New Haven on January 8, 1946. He was the son of George and Elizabeth (Farrell) Klivak. He grew up in West Haven, graduating from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1963. He continued his education, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Quinnipiac University, Class of 1967.
Joe was a proud member of the CT Army National Guard. He worked for SNET as a Marketing Manager for 31 years, out of the Waterbury, Hartford, and New Haven offices. After retirement, he worked at the Tennis and Fitness Center of Rocky Hill, where he built great friendships with many of its members. Joe was a dedicated member of St. Josephine Bahkita Parish, St. James Church, Rocky Hill, not only as a parishioner but as a member of its Liturgy Committee.
Joe was an avid fan of the UCONN basketball, making the annual trek to Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament from the early 80's until recent years. Every summer, you would find Joe at the family's second home on Cape Cod, spending time at Skaket and Nauset Beaches in Orleans with his family, or biking for miles on the trails. He always loved a fried clam strip roll from Land Ho on the Cape, a steak from Chuck's Steak House and never turned down a bowl of ice cream.
Joe was a kind and patient person with a great sense of humor who always saw the good in the people around him. Throughout his life, he cherished the time with his family. Along with his wife Sheila, Joe will be dearly missed by his son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Lori Klivak of Syracuse, NY; his daughter Caitlin Klivak of Rocky Hill and three adored grandchildren Jane, Ava, and Kathryn. He will always be remembered lovingly by his sisters, Barbara Klivak of Branford and Elizabeth Flynn along with her husband William, of Middletown, RI; and nephew Bryan and niece Blair.
A celebration mass and funeral services will be announced and held at a later date. Joe's funeral arrangements are being entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit Joe's webpage at farleysullivan.com. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Joseph Edward Klivak, 74, of Rocky Hill, loving husband of 50 years to Sheila (Lennon) Klivak, peacefully passed away at home Sunday, May 17, 2020. Joe was born in New Haven on January 8, 1946. He was the son of George and Elizabeth (Farrell) Klivak. He grew up in West Haven, graduating from Notre Dame High School, Class of 1963. He continued his education, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Quinnipiac University, Class of 1967.
Joe was a proud member of the CT Army National Guard. He worked for SNET as a Marketing Manager for 31 years, out of the Waterbury, Hartford, and New Haven offices. After retirement, he worked at the Tennis and Fitness Center of Rocky Hill, where he built great friendships with many of its members. Joe was a dedicated member of St. Josephine Bahkita Parish, St. James Church, Rocky Hill, not only as a parishioner but as a member of its Liturgy Committee.
Joe was an avid fan of the UCONN basketball, making the annual trek to Madison Square Garden for the Big East Tournament from the early 80's until recent years. Every summer, you would find Joe at the family's second home on Cape Cod, spending time at Skaket and Nauset Beaches in Orleans with his family, or biking for miles on the trails. He always loved a fried clam strip roll from Land Ho on the Cape, a steak from Chuck's Steak House and never turned down a bowl of ice cream.
Joe was a kind and patient person with a great sense of humor who always saw the good in the people around him. Throughout his life, he cherished the time with his family. Along with his wife Sheila, Joe will be dearly missed by his son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Lori Klivak of Syracuse, NY; his daughter Caitlin Klivak of Rocky Hill and three adored grandchildren Jane, Ava, and Kathryn. He will always be remembered lovingly by his sisters, Barbara Klivak of Branford and Elizabeth Flynn along with her husband William, of Middletown, RI; and nephew Bryan and niece Blair.
A celebration mass and funeral services will be announced and held at a later date. Joe's funeral arrangements are being entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit Joe's webpage at farleysullivan.com. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.