Collucci, Joseph F.
Joseph F. Collucci, 88, of West Haven entered into rest on March 23, 2020. Joe retired from Electric Boat in Groton, CT, where he worked for many years as a machinist. He had many hobbies including hunting, golf and fishing but his absolute favorite was bowling. Joseph was the husband of Rose DeRoma Collucci and father of Lisa and Linda Collucci, Brother of Anthony (Joyce) Collucci, grandfather of Christina (Dennis) Alston, William Clark, Richard (fiancé Stephanie Kern) Clark, Laura Filyaw, Candice (fiancé Elijah Stafford) Knox and great-grandfather of Jonas Sowell Jr., Zhiyana and Elijah Stafford Jr. He was predeceased by his daughter RoseAnn Collucci and brothers Philip and Carmen Collucci.
Due to the current health restrictions, Joe's services and burial are reserved for his family. Please contact family with any service questions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020
