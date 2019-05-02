Corso/Bojar, Joseph F.

Joseph F. Corso Jr./Bojar, 77, of Silver Ridge Park, Westerly section Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Bayonne, NJ, he lived in Roselle, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp. 40 years ago. Joseph worked for the New Jersey State Welfare Department for 12 years then worked at Stern's, Toms River. He was an artist who painted in oils and watercolor since his early childhood. He was an avid photographer. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph F. Corso and Anne G. Corso of Roselle Catholic High School. Surviving are his loving sister Patricia Bojar and her husband Thaddeus Bojar of Branford, CT, a loving nephew Christopher Bojar of CT, a brother Robert Corso and his wife Judith, a niece Christine Corso and nephew Alan Wells. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-6 p.m. at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday 10:30 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.