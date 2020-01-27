New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
Joseph F. Goglia


1931 - 2020
Joseph F. Goglia Obituary
Goglia, Joseph F.
Joseph F. Goglia of Branford died on Saturday, January 25 at St. Mary Hospital in Waterbury. He was the wife of the late Janet Hennegan Goglia. He was the father of Stephen Goglia (Mardyann) of Branford, and the brother of Lois Goglia of New Jersey. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Frank Goglia and his brother Carl Goglia. Joseph was born in New York, NY on March 25, 1931, a son of Frank and Mary Cutolo Goglia. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. For more than 30 years he worked in operations for the U.S. Postal Service in New York City.
A memorial service will be held at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. Friends may call prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 28, 2020
