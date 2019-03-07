New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Cemetery Garden Mausoleum
Joseph F. Lauria


Lauria, Joseph F.
Joseph F. Lauria 89, of Hamden beloved husband of 61 years to Louise Pergatore Lauria passed away on March 4, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Brother of the late Anna Florio, Lucille Cavallaro, Linda Moore and Francis Lauria. Joe was born in New Haven on January 12, 1930 son of the late Jack and Lucy Lauria. Joe is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement Joe was an electrician for Local 90. Joe was a longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Joe loved playing golf at the Laurel View Country Club of Hamden and he served his country faithfully in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Relatives and friends are invited to the St. Lawrence Cemetery Garden Mausoleum on SATURDAY morning for a service at 10:00. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. Sign Joe's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
