|
|
Lillis, Joseph F.
Joseph F. Lillis, age 83, of Hamden passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice. Joe was born in Kilkee, County Claire, Ireland on October 18, 1936 to the late James and Mary (Tobey) Lillis. He was the husband of 52 years to the late Bridget Miriam Lillis. He was the loving father of Elizabeth (Daniel) Lord of Madison, Geraldine (David) McGroary of Hamden, Joseph (Caterina) Lillis of Virginia and Patricia (Brett) DiMartinis of Massachusetts. He was the loving Grandpa to Alison Lord, David and Kevin McGroary, Joseph and Matthew DiMartinis. Joe retired from SNET/AT&T in 1999 after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of the New Haven Gaelic Football and Hurling Club. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Rita's Church (Divine Mercy Parish). In his spare time Joe enjoyed working in his yard, taking care of his cars and was a Boston Bruins and Quinnipiac College hockey fan. Joe is survived by his brother, John and his wife Marie Lillis of Ireland, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Gerrard Keniry of Hamden, Michael (Patricia) Allen and Hilda Allen, all of Ireland and Gerard (Gwen) Allen of Ohio. He was predeceased by brothers, Patrick and Michael Lillis and sisters, Mary (Lillis) Keniry and Bridget (Lillis) Lyden as well as his in-laws, Brigid (Bohan) Lillis, Anne (Bohan) Lillis , Patrick Lyden and Thomas and Edmund Allen.
Joe's family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. The Funeral procession will leave the Funeral home at 9:30 Wednesday morning for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 at St. Rita Church (Divine Mercy Parish), 1620 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 3, 2020