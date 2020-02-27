|
Lipinski, Jr, Joseph F.
Sat, Feb. 22, 2020 Joseph F. Lipinski, Jr longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Greenville, TN, passed away in Tennessee. Husband of the late Diane Lynn Augur Lipinski. Joseph was born in Mt. Carmel, PA on Aug. 15, 1938, son of the late Joseph Francis and Grace Yoder Lipinski. Loving father of Kevin Lipinski and his wife, Kelli of North Haven, CT; Steven Lipinski of Ellsworth, ME; Joseph Lipinski and his wife Lisa, of Augusta, ME. Stepfather of Arthur Camera of Moosup, CT and Kimberly Camera of Everett, WA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, William and Madison Lipinski (North Haven, CT); Joseph A. Lipinski (Augusta, ME); Alicia Harriman (Bangor, ME); Emily and Zachary Camera and Megan Dills (Everett, WA). Brother of Judith Ames of CT. Predeceased by brother, Gerald Lipinski and sister, Violet Coleman. Also survived by his nieces, Nina DePonte of Branford, CT and Debbie Williams of East Haven, CT.
Before retirement Joseph had worked for the Guilford Police Department for over 20 years. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. Joseph enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends. In his final years, he enjoyed spending time with his partner Opal Tolliver and family along with their two dogs, Honey and Tater, of Mohawk, TN.
Calling hours will be Mon, Mar. 2 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Services will follow at 10:30 a.m. the Guilford Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors at East Lawn Cem, East Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey St., 28th Fl., New York, NY 10281 or Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Dr #602, Boston, MA 02215. To share a memory, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 29, 2020