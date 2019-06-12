Witzmann III, Joseph F.

Joseph F. Witzmann III, a 45 year old longtime Ansonia resident having recently moved to Meriden, passed away unexpectedly May 19. He was born on Sept. 4, 1973 in Derby, CT at Griffin Hospital, son of Joseph F. Jr. and Maureen Fainer Witzmann of Ansonia. Joseph graduated from Assumption School and Emmett O'Brien High School, Class of '91. He worked as a self-employed electrician and attended The Church of the Assumption. In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memory his sister Alycia Witzmann of Ansonia, his companion April Perry of Meriden, several aunts and uncles, many cousins, and wide group of friends whom he considered family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15th at 10:00 a.m. from The Church of the Assumption, 61 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Assumption School, 51 N. Cliff St., Ansonia, CT 06401. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, is entrusted with arrangements. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019