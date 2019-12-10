|
Farrell, Joseph G. "Pesci"
Joseph G. "Pesci" Farrell 74, of North Haven beloved husband of the love of his life Alessandra Albe-Farrell passed away on December 9, 2019 in CT. Hospice surrounded by his family. Loving father of Larry (Renee) Farrell of Northford; Brian Farrell of Sanford, FL; Scott Farrell of Longwood, FL; and Debra (Ken) Barner of Fredericksburg,VA. Step-father of Joseph (Amy) Albe III of Guilford and Thomas (Michelle) Albe of East Haven. Grandfather of Michael, Alyssia, Spencer, Alessa, Ally, Sophia, Trevor and Lennon. Brother of Susan (Paul) Cacioppo of East Haven. Joe is also survived by his cat Hunter. Joe was born in New Haven on December 18, 1944 son of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth Smith Farrell. Prior to his retirement Joe was a weigh master for Modern Material of Hamden.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven FRIDAY morning at 9:15. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church at 10:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on THURSDAY from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fix and Feed North Haven P.O. Box 253 North Haven,CT. 06473. Sign Joe's guest book online at
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019