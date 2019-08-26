|
Valvano, Joseph G.
Joseph G. Valvano, born January 19, 1922 and died July 25, 2019. Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Alphonso and Maria Valvano of Newark, NJ, and by his wife of 67 years, Priscilla Walker Valvano. He is survived by one of his ten siblings, Delores Carnevale of Bloomfield NJ; his children, Joanne Stavola and Arlene Tuosto of NJ, and Pamela V. Gibson of Chicago and Jonathan W. Valvano of Austin; his six grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Joseph was a Master Cabinetmaker, known throughout the shoreline for his custom made furniture, and retail store on Rte. 81 in Clinton, the Early American Shops. He served in the US Navy during WWII, stationed in Corpus Christie, where he met a US Navy Wave, Priscilla Walker, at a USO dance. Upon their discharges from Service, Joe and Priscilla were married in Clinton, June 15, 1947. Joseph was active through his life in several civic groups, the Clinton Rotary Club, the Lions Club, and most widely, the American Legion, Post 66, in Clinton. He held several offices in the American Legion, including Commander in Clinton, as well as state wide. He was administrator of the Soldier, Sailor and Marine Fund for several years, helping service families in need along the shoreline. Upon his retirement from the retail furniture store in 1987, Joseph returned to his first love, custom cabinetry. But if woodworking was his pride, his passion was always in dance. Joe was a standout ballroom dance performer throughout the Northeast, winning several competitions. In 1983, he reached the pinnacle of amateur ballroom competition when he won the National Title in the Lindy Hop, at the Harvest Moon Ball, in Madison Square Garden. He danced up to the end. His friends are confident he is dancing, still. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 13th, from 6-8pm at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 12 pm in The United Methodist Church of Clinton, 12 Commerce St. Burial with military honors will follow in Beaver Brook Cemetery, Clinton. To sign the online guest book, visit www.swanfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 31, 2019