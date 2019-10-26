|
Gacy Jr., Joseph
Joseph Gacy Jr. of Marshfield, VT passed away peacefully Wednesday at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital. Joe was born in New Haven on May 15, 1942 to the late Joseph Gacy and Josephine Dobrowolski. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1959-1963.
Brother to Rosemary Johnson, Susan Healy, Eleanor Poreda, Veronica Frione, Dorothy Coleman, Robert Sampson and Joseph Sampson.
Survived by his daughter Sheila Jones, his son Joseph Gacy III, and former stepchildren Robert, Roger and Jane Struzinski and Mary Densmore and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, on Thursday, October 31st, from 12 noon-12:45 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 28, 2019