New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Gacy Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Gacy Jr. Obituary
Gacy Jr., Joseph
Joseph Gacy Jr. of Marshfield, VT passed away peacefully Wednesday at the West Haven Veteran's Hospital. Joe was born in New Haven on May 15, 1942 to the late Joseph Gacy and Josephine Dobrowolski. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1959-1963.
Brother to Rosemary Johnson, Susan Healy, Eleanor Poreda, Veronica Frione, Dorothy Coleman, Robert Sampson and Joseph Sampson.
Survived by his daughter Sheila Jones, his son Joseph Gacy III, and former stepchildren Robert, Roger and Jane Struzinski and Mary Densmore and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, on Thursday, October 31st, from 12 noon-12:45 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now