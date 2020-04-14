|
Gaetano, Joseph
Joseph A. Gaetano, age 96 of Oxford, former longtime resident of Derby, he entered into peaceful rest on April 12, 2020 at Shady Knoll Health Care, Seymour; he was the beloved husband of 73 years to Shirley (Johnson) Gaetano. Mr. Gaetano eas born September 11, 1923, in Derby, son of the late Carmen and Mary (Pompa) Gaetano. Joseph was a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, he had served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He was a member of the John H. Collins Post24, American Legion, Derby. Joseph was a Communicant of St. Nicholas Parish, Saint Augustine Church. He was also a New England Patriots fan, and enjoyed watching football. Joseph will be missed at the weekly poker games he enjoyed at the Seymour and Oxford Senior Centers. In addition to his beloved wife Shirley, Joseph also leaves his loving family including his daughter, Linda Verme and her husband Frank of North Haven; his son, Carmen Gaetano and his wife Donna of Summerville, SC; a brother, Thomas Gaetano and his wife Marion of Derby, and his sister, Carol Joyce of Derby; he also leaves 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. There are no services at this time. A Memorial Service in celebration of Joseph's life will be held at a later date. The Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 West Church Street, Seymour is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share a memory online at www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020