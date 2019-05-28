Martorelli, Joseph H.

Joseph H. Martorelli, 84, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband of Immaculata "Mac" Camera Martorelli. Joe was born in New Haven on June 11, 1934 to the late Marziano and Rosina Pacelli Martorelli. He worked for 27 years at Pratt & Whitney as a Machinist until his retirement in 1999. He was a communicant of St. Bernadette Church for more than 50 years, was a proud member of the Friends of Boys Shoeshine Club, a job he had in his early years shining shoes and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rodrigo Council 44. He also loved Sunday dinners with his family, trips to the Casino and the yearly East Haven Stoners outing.

Besides his wife, Joe leaves two devoted daughters, Rose (John) Guilfoil and Maria (Rick) Fisk all of New Haven, eight grandchildren, John Michael (Caitlin) Guilfoil, Christopher (Sheryl) Guilfoil, Catherine and Christina Martorelli, Richard Fisk, Jr. (Sarah Castellano), Sophia (Corey) Cacace and Matthew Martorelli, five great-granddaughters, Danielle, Madison, Olivia, Fiona, and Kiera, a brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Madelyn Camera, as well as many nieces and nephews, especially Martin (Debbie) Martorelli. He was predeceased by his son Joseph Marziano Martorelli, two brothers, Frank and Anthony Martorelli and two sisters, Susan Panaroni and Mary Bimonte.

Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708, Friday morning at 9:20 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette Church. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday evening from 3 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette's School, in memory of the Joseph Martorelli Scholarship Fund, 20 Burr St., New Haven, CT 06512. Please visit Joseph's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book. Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2019