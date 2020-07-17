Cullen, Sr., Joseph J.
Joseph J. Cullen Sr., age 81, of West Haven passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, after months of failing health, he died peacefully. For 61 years, he was the loving husband of Marie Montesano Cullen. He was born on June 26, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Joseph M. and Evelyn Brown Cullen. In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his children, Joseph J. (Connie) Cullen Jr. of Orange, Mark V. Cullen of New Haven, John M. (Jill) Cullen of Stratford and Maria G. Carrano of West Haven. Family was the most important thing to Joe, he was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother-in-law. He is also survived by his grandchildren Stephanie Ferraro, husband Tom and great-grandchildren Stella and Cole Ferraro, James Cullen and girlfriend Ashley Auddino, Hallie and Elaina Carrano, and Emily, Kathryn, and Lauren Cullen, as well as sister-in-law Elena Ferretti. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia Cullen Root. Joe was an avid public servant, and active member of the West Haven community. He was a longtime scout leader and active member of the Our Lady of Victory Church. He served as a West Haven City Councilman for 14 years, many years as the chairmen and served a short time as Acting Mayor. In addition, Joe was a member of the Connecticut Air National Guard, and a lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans of America. He worked for the Burndy Corporation for 39 years, where he started in the stock room and retired as Vice President of Manufacturing. He had second career as a Vice President of Iseli Company of Terryville, CT where he worked for 12 years before his retirement there. He was loved and respected by many and will be missed. As a strong member of his community Joe never accepted a salary as an elected official and directed all monies earned to go directly to West Haven Emergency Task Force (W.H.E.A.T.) organization of West Haven.
The hours for visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to W.H.E.A.T., 674 Washington Ave., West Haven, CT 06516 www.wheatpantry.org
