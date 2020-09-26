1/1
Joseph J. Gagliardi Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gagliardi, Jr., Joseph J.
Gagliardi, Joseph (Joey), Jr., 45, of West Haven, passed away suddenly in his sleep early Sunday morning, September 20th. In heavenly father please let him rest in peace. He was born on January 6, 1975. Gone too soon but never will be forgotten.
He leaves behind his fiancee, Jenea Wilson and their son Joseph J. Gagliardi, III, son Jaeson Puleo and daughter Gabriella Gagliardi, his sister Nadine (DeLucia) Caputo, husband Frank, who was like a mother to him, sister Regina (LeFrancois) Ali, husband Greg, Denise (Manganella) Truman of Maine, brother Pierre LeFrancois, wife Ann. Predeceased by his mother Joan LeFrancois and father, Joseph J. Gagliardi and brother Richard LeFrancois. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, which he loved so much and a granddaughter.
He was an incredible man, father, brother, son and uncle. He was an avid painter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, taking care of his son Joey and the Pittsburgh Steelers was his favorite football team. He will be forever remembered in our hearts and souls. We love you more today than we did yesterday. Until we meet again, R.I.P Joey.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Due to size gathering limitations, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved