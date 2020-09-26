Gagliardi, Jr., Joseph J.
Gagliardi, Joseph (Joey), Jr., 45, of West Haven, passed away suddenly in his sleep early Sunday morning, September 20th. In heavenly father please let him rest in peace. He was born on January 6, 1975. Gone too soon but never will be forgotten.
He leaves behind his fiancee, Jenea Wilson and their son Joseph J. Gagliardi, III, son Jaeson Puleo and daughter Gabriella Gagliardi, his sister Nadine (DeLucia) Caputo, husband Frank, who was like a mother to him, sister Regina (LeFrancois) Ali, husband Greg, Denise (Manganella) Truman of Maine, brother Pierre LeFrancois, wife Ann. Predeceased by his mother Joan LeFrancois and father, Joseph J. Gagliardi and brother Richard LeFrancois. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, which he loved so much and a granddaughter.
He was an incredible man, father, brother, son and uncle. He was an avid painter. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, taking care of his son Joey and the Pittsburgh Steelers was his favorite football team. He will be forever remembered in our hearts and souls. We love you more today than we did yesterday. Until we meet again, R.I.P Joey.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Due to size gathering limitations, only 25 people will be allowed in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.